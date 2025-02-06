School Bully Won’t Stop Insulting This Teenage Girl, So She Insults Him Right Back And It Hits Much Harder Than She Intended

What would you do if a school bully kept insulting everything about you for no reason?

Would you ignore the bully, or would you insult the bully back?

In today’s story, a teen girl tries to ignore the bully, but when he starts insulting her mom, she snaps.

Now she’s wondering if she should apologize for what she said.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for defending myself? I’m 15F and I know that I’m not the most attractive girl there is. I’m short, a lil chubby, and average looking. However I portray myself as confident and come off funny and sarcastic to hide the insecurity, you know. Because of these traits I often get teased and tease a lot of people but I’m well known in my school I guess so everybody knows what I’m like. I don’t just sit and take insults, I insult them back and normally it’s just all jokes.

This guy sounds like a bully.

Well a few weeks ago this guy who I’m not even close with walks up to me and starts insulting me. He tells me that I have chubby cheeks and am too loud in class and need to shut up, blah blah. Even though I didn’t know the guy I just laughed it off and walked away but he kept going and was loud about it too. The whole class could hear and was kind of watching it. His friends were also laughing behind him.

He wouldn’t stop insulting her.

He kept insulting my appearance and was telling me how annoying I was. I kept just ignoring his laughing and insults and brushed it off but he kept going. This went on for like a good 2 minutes of just insults after insults.

She insulted him back, and it really hit home.

I finally lost it when he talked about how my mother was probably a deadbeat and didn’t acknowledge me at home so that’s why I acted the way I did. I have a very loving mother and I’m just like her but him insulting my mother out of nowhere just irritated me so bad. So I said that if I was his mom I would have put him up for adoption because no way would I want a little jerk like him as a son. Well turns out he really was put up for adoption when he was eight since his birth mom didn’t want him. He was speechless and just walked out the classroom door.

Her friends think she should apologize.

A few days pass and my friends have been telling me that our classmates have been talking about the incident. They’re saying that I was in the wrong for making such a joke like that with his family situation. A few of my friends have even agreed that I should apologize to him properly since I was in the wrong. The class is even awkward now cause there’s this weird tension in the air.

She does not want to apologize.

I understand that may have been a bit harsh but he insulted my mom and kept insulting me even though I made it clear that I wasn’t in the mood. I also did not know that he was actually adopted until after the incident. I also really don’t want to apologize to him about this without me getting one first. AITA for saying I would’ve put a guy up for adoption if he was my kid after he wouldn’t stop insulting me and my family?

I wouldn’t want to apologize either.

Being adopted doesn’t give him an excuse to be a bully.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

He started it.

He brought this on himself by being a bully.

He doesn’t deserve respect.

It’s not like she knew he was adopted.

He got what he deserved.

Now he knows what it feels like to be bullied.

So I suppose it’s a win for everyone.

