She Considered Her Cousin To Be A Close Friend, But After Her Cousin Got Engaged, Her Behavior Completely Changed And She Wants To Skip The Wedding

How would you react if a cousin who was also one of your close friends suddenly started acting like she didn’t want you around?

Maybe she wasn’t outright saying she didn’t want you around, but she’d plan fun outings at times she knew you wouldn’t be able to make it.

Would you still go to this cousin’s wedding?

That’s the question the woman in today’s story is trying to answer, and she’s wondering if it would be wrong if she skipped the wedding.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if i boycott my cousins wedding because of her lies and manipulative behavior? My cousin S and I were incredibly close since childhood, despite our five-year age gap. We were confidants—or so I thought. Last July, S started dating A, and their relationship accelerated rapidly. A, recovering from a difficult breakup, seemed like a breath of fresh air. They decided to marry just 4-5 months into their relationship.

She stood up for her cousin.

Her parents initially opposed the match. I supported S, believing A was a good person. I even argued with her parents, and my mother—S’s aunt—also fought for her within the family. S had lived with us for over a year during her studies, during a time of significant financial hardship. My mother showed her extraordinary care, arguably more than she demonstrated towards her own children.

Is she becoming a bridezilla?

After months of drama, her parents finally blessed the marriage. Then, S dramatically changed. She became self-absorbed, obsessing over her wedding while excluding everyone. It felt like she used our family to get what she wanted and then discarded us.

S isn’t respectful of her culture.

During this period, two young family members passed away. In our culture, such losses typically mean avoiding celebrations for a year. S showed no emotional response and set her wedding date merely 8-9 months after their deaths—an action many found extremely insensitive.

It gets even worse.

Her behavior grew increasingly hurtful. She got engaged without inviting me or my mother, claiming it was a “surprise”—despite numerous relatives and friends being present. She visited my city multiple times, deliberately avoiding including me. She scheduled her wedding the day before my brother’s critical board exams, knowing he would need my study support.

S seems to be deliberately excluding her.

Her communication became manipulative. She’d send lengthy midnight messages portraying herself as struggling and lonely, repeatedly asking if I was upset. She changed her bachelorette venue last minute, ensuring I couldn’t attend, and instead went out with friends.

She doesn’t want to go to the wedding.

These actions made me feel she was more interested in maintaining a facade of closeness than genuinely being present in our relationship. Considering these circumstances, I’ve decided to skip her wedding. In Indian wedding culture, RSVP isn’t standard, so I plan to make a last-minute excuse. AITA?

Her cousin is clearly the one in the wrong here.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She doesn’t have to go to the wedding.

She’s not lying about having other plans.

Everyone thinks she should skip the wedding.

She should cut off contact with her cousin.

Her cousin probably won’t even notice.

Which is just so sad after how close they were!

