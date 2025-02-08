She Got Some Inappropriate Comments At Work After Losing Weight, But She’s Having Second Thoughts About Having Reported Them

When you go to work, you don’t want inappropriate comments- especially about your personal appearance.

It’s now socially acceptable to take action against people who make them, but not everyone thinks that’s wise.

See why this woman is second guessing going to her supervisor about an unfortunate incident.

AITA for telling my supervisor that coworkers comments about my weight made me upset? I told my supervisor that coworkers comments about my weight had been upsetting me. For context I have gained weight because I was extremely UNDERweight & am now at a healthy weight. The first comment was a middle aged male telling me I got fat.

The discomfort continues…

He backpedaled when I made a face saying that he meant it in a good way because I was too skinny before. But then he continued asking if he was right and I did gain weight. Then another middle-aged male coworker pointed at me & brought his hands up to his mouth to mimic eating & then spread his arms out wide to indicate a wide body. I ended up telling my supervisor because I don’t think it’s right for anyone to be making comments about anyone’s body.

Here’s where an unfortunate surprise comes in.

What if I was recovering from an eating disorder or something? She was appalled & brought it to my manager who said it was disgusting & that no one should be made uncomfortable at work. So I figured I did the right thing. Until I told my dad & he said that I shouldn’t have done that because it’s like tattle tailing like a child & that now the coworkers will have animosity against me? AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Yes. She’s your daughter! Ick.

Thank goodness her manager gets it at least.

Absolutely. It’s never okay.

Sadly, yes. I hope she doesn’t tell him things now.

Woo hoo for self-advocacy!

No Father of the Year ribbons for this guy.

She did the right thing.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.