She Let Her Neighbor Use The WiFi, But When She Turned It Off At Night He Threw A Fit

When you share something that belongs to you, you generally get to set the rules.

So, what would you do if your neighbor asked for your WiFi password but then got upset when you turned it off at night? Would you let them dictate how you use your own things? Or would you remind them that generosity doesn’t mean unlimited access?

In the following story, one person offers their neighbor a helping hand, only to be met with entitlement and disrespect. Let’s see how it all played out.

AITA for shutting off my WiFi at night So, let’s start from the beginning. I moved into my new apartment in July of last year, and no one lived below me for a couple of months. After a couple of months, a guy moved in. The first thing I experienced from him was blasting his music so loudly that it sounded like it was coming from my apartment, as well as vibrating my floors and walls. I had never met him before this, and after that, I asked him to just try to keep quiet after 11 PM, which is around the time I go to bed. Very frequently, he does not shut it off after 11, and I get woken up at 3 AM by it. There was even a time when I had to miss four hours of my scheduled hours at work because he played it until 4 in the morning, and I couldn’t sleep and had to get up at 5:30 for work to work a 12-hour shift.

Recently, he asked to use her WiFi.

I have had minimal contact with him for the occasional neighbor stuff like “Can you grab my package off the porch so it doesn’t get stolen?” etc. Well, a couple of days ago, he asked me to use my WiFi for a couple of days until he could pay for his own WiFi. I allow him to use it free of charge because I know we are all struggling in this economy. However, I have this deep fear of a fire happening at my house, so I unplug everything at night that is not being used, including WiFi, as I do not need it when I am sleeping. I woke up this morning to messages from the neighbor that were so disrespectful about the WiFi not being on. AITA?

For starters, the neighbor is rude and inconsiderate, so there’s no need to do him any favors.

But what’s more, is that whoever pays the bill gets to make the rules.

