She Opened Her Home To Help Her Unemployed Sister, But Sister Took Advantage Of Her Kindness And Refused to Leave

A sibling’s couch can be a soft place to land, but what happens when that landing turns into a long-term stay?

One well-meaning sibling tried to be patient as her sister piled on the weight of unpaid bills, unwashed dishes, and unexpected guests until tensions reached a breaking point.

AITA for kicking my sister out of my house after 5 months I (26F) was kicked out of my house by my mom in July 2024. My sister Rachel (34F) and I decided to become housemates. Rachel lives in another city and rarely visits. So, it felt like I was living alone, which I loved!

She and I were in the midst of ironing out the living situation when my other sister, Hoops (31F), started crashing occasionally on my couch. She also hinted she might want to move in permanently. Problem: she had quit her job. I told her she needed to talk to Rachel as well, get a job, and help out. Hoops only told Rachel and Mom she needed a break, not that she intended to move in.

She began staying at my place in August and would bring friends over without telling me. She even bought a bed to put in the room that was supposed to be mine without discussing it. One day, she brought over a friend and told her to just stay over without asking.

I talked to Hoops about how uncomfortable this made me, and she got defensive, saying, “But I know them” and “Am I supposed to ask for permission?” The behavior continued with just a minor adjustment, but eventually, she started having people sleep over anyway.

As time went on, she stopped helping with house chores and left her own mess behind. I had to call her to wake up while I was at work or traveling whenever the housekeeper came because she would sleep till the afternoon and wouldn’t answer her phone or the door.

This had gone on for two months. When I messaged her about it and that it needed to stop, she sent a 👍🏼 and said she didn’t sleep well because of construction noises. Barely anything changed even after that.

She would sleep over at friends’ places without even sending me a message to let me know and only did when she wanted money.

Whenever I asked about her job search, it felt like pulling teeth, and I told her she’d need to contribute financially, especially with Rachel moving out now.

The final straw came when I left a new bidet spray outside the bathroom and a trash bag that was filling up in the kitchen for two days to see if she’d take initiative and handle it. She didn’t. When I pointed it out, she got defensive, claiming she didn’t see it and that I could ask nicely.

I snapped, telling her she wasn’t pulling her weight, and she responded by accusing me of treating her like a maid. That’s when I told her to move back in with our mom.

We went back and forth, with her accusing me of “showing my true colors” and claiming I was looking for any excuse to kick her out, knowing she was trying to figure things out. I told her she moved out of her own will from Mom’s and could just as easily go back.

I told her to leave the apartment key behind. She didn’t. So, I told her she had the weekend to return it, or I’d be changing the locks. Over the span of five months, I gave her over $3K for personal expenses, not counting food and consumables.

I feel like I put up with a lot, was patient, and she pushed me over the edge. Yet, to my sister, I’m the AH, and Mom says we’re both at fault. So, Reddit, AITA?

What did Reddit think?

She definitely didn’t deserve to be treated the way she did by her sister.

Her sister may have been in the wrong, but it’s easy to take advantage of weak boundaries.

This commenter doesn’t think the sister deserves any benefit of the doubt here.

It’s clear the mother plays a role in enabling this bad behavior.

She had opened her door, her wallet, and her patience — all of which her sister took advantage of.

When someone refuses to pull their weight, sometimes you just have to cut them loose.

