She Told Her Friend She Wasn’t Comfortable Babysitting A Newborn Alone, Now She’s Being Ignored And Told She’s Unsupportive For Refusing

AITA for not babysitting my friends newborn? I (18f) have an older sister (25f). Her best friend (26f) just had a baby two months ago. I’ve known her since I was a baby, and she’s like my sister. I have regularly visited her since she gave birth, brought her groceries, helped her with the baby while she cleaned, and I even drove her to a couple OBGYN appointments when she was pregnant. Her son is so adorable and honestly incredibly well-mannered. Yesterday she asked me if I could babysit him for a couple of hours next week so she can go to a friend’s birthday party.

I have explained to her prior that I do not feel comfortable looking after her baby alone (I’ve heard too many horror stories and do not want to be in charge of such a fragile life by myself). That I’m always happy to help with supervision or with someone more experienced in proximity in case something goes wrong. So when I reminded her of this, she begged me. I asked about possible payment, and she told me she wanted a favor for free. Apparently, she doesn’t know anyone else who can help and because she wants to go out on a Saturday, most babysitters in our area are booked (at least the ones in her price range).

She told me not to worry about it and has brushed off every text I’ve sent her since. When i asked my sister she said she felt like I wasn’t being helpful or supportive to a new mother. For clarification, her boyfriend is in the military and is currently not in the country. I asked my sister if she could do it, but she’s also supposed to be going to this birthday party. I obviously want her to go but I genuinely do not feel comfortable looking after the baby alone in case something went wrong. AITA?

Taking care of a newborn is a big responsibility, especially if you’ve never done it before.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say.

When it comes to caring for a newborn, you should never be forced to watch one if you’re uncomfortable.

