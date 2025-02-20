She Wanted To Spend The Holidays With Her Boyfriend, But When He Wanted To Skateboard With Friends Instead, She Was Left Feeling Undervalued And Ignored

Every couple has different ideas about how much quality time they should spend together.

When one partner wanted a day of togetherness and the other wanted time with friends, mismatched expectations turned into explosive frustration.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA My (26F) boyfriend (26M) left my by myself to go skateboarding on Christmas Eve My (26F) boyfriend (26M) loves to go skateboarding. I support this hobby wholeheartedly and have never kept him from it. He has a lot of energy and loves to keep busy, and his abusive ex used to not allow him to go out. So I made a promise to never be that way, and it’s never been a problem until today.

The holidays proved to be a busy time for this couple.

Today, we are celebrating Christmas together, as every other day this week we have other plans. This morning, we went to breakfast, did some last-minute stocking shopping, and then exchanged gifts. Afterward, we spent a few hours on the couch doing individual activities — I was crocheting, and he was watching TikToks. Then he said he was going to go skateboarding with his friends.

But the girlfriend wasn’t on board with this idea.

First, I told him that wasn’t a great idea because he hurt his ankle pretty badly yesterday. He said he would just hang out. I told him I wouldn’t tell him he couldn’t go, but I’d prefer he didn’t because this time together means a lot to me. He still chose to go out with his friends. I told him this hurts my feelings because he can go whenever he pleases, and I’m just asking for one day.

But he thinks they’ve spent enough time together and he’s ready to do something else.

He said, “We’ve spent all day together.” We had spent time together from breakfast until 3 p.m. He then started using things against me, saying we went to my favorite breakfast place and mentioning the gifts he bought me.

Then he starts comparing their relationship to that of his friends’.

He also brought up his friend’s wife and said, “Do you think ____ feels this way about him going skating?” Then he tossed a package into my lap and said, “Here’s your last present since I’m so inconsiderate.”

For her, this just made everything worse.

As he was walking out the door, I told him to just stay out for a while because I can’t be around him when he is like this. I genuinely don’t know what to make of this. I’m just laying in bed, trying to figure out where to go from here. Am I being inconsiderate and controlling? AITA?

Quality time isn’t just about hitting a quota — it’s about feeling loved and valued.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe him spending a couple hours with friends wouldn’t be the end of the world.

His excuse definitely isn’t okay, though.

This situation revealed that there are many things this couple needs to discuss to get back on the right track.

In relationships, you can’t just skate by.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.