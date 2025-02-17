Single Mom Was Fired From Her Job A Week Before Thanksgiving, So She Went Online And Tarnished The Company’s Reputation

If you’re a stellar employee but get terminated from your job anyway, you might want to seek revenge.

This woman thought of a simple but genius way to bring her former company down with the help of the internet.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

I encourage indeed negative reviews My old company screwed me over bad and did me dirty. Firing me for no reason, probably because the manager in charge felt threatened by me. I truly was a solid employee, and had hunger to grow, learn, over work myself etc. This was a while back.

This woman worked under an incompetent manager.

My managers were great starting off. But the last one was an external hire. He couldn’t answer a phone call, let alone be a manager. He’s too concerned about who he can date, so he makes sure he only hires those within a certain criteria that is completely inappropriate.

The company she was working for had a low rating on an online career website.

The company has a 2.6 rating on Indeed. Constantly, there are negative reviews and a few positive reviews. I would have had a positive review, too, if I wasn’t working under a dirtbag for half my time there.

She would upvote or give a “thumbs up” to negative reviews being posted about the company.

Anyways, since that time, I go back to the online review site. I make sure I thumbs up ALL the negative reviews as they come in. I’m doing this so no one else considers working with them or to encourage that the negative reviews are, in fact, true to how they are.

She hopes that the company completely falls apart.

It’s stupid and petty, but I don’t care. I’d celebrate if that company burns down. They fired me days before Thanksgiving. A single mother who had the top performance and saved the company millions. Just another crooked corporate system!

Petty indeed! Let’s check out the Reddit comments about this.

This user shares another petty revenge idea.

This person has a similar experience.

Well played, says this person.

Finally, people are loving the story.

Your online reputation is just as important as your brand perception.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.