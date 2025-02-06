Aunt Babysits Her Niece And Nephews For Years For Free, But When She Asks For Pay Her Whole Family Calls Her Selfish

One woman has been babysitting her sister’s three kids for years, helping out whenever her sister needs a break or has work commitments.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s kids for free anymore? I (28F) have been babysitting my sister’s (35F) three kids (ages 4, 7, and 9) for years whenever she needs a break or has work commitments. I love my nieces and nephew, and I understand parenting is tough, but it’s getting to a point where I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. At first, it was occasional, but now it’s almost every weekend and sometimes even during the week when they’re sick and can’t go to school.

I work a full-time job, and my weekends are my only free time to relax or catch up on personal things. My sister, however, assumes I’m always available, often texting me last minute to “drop them off for a few hours” that turn into entire days. Recently, I told her that I’d be happy to continue babysitting, but I’d like to be compensated, even if it’s just a little bit to cover my time. She got really upset and said “family shouldn’t charge family” and accused me of being selfish because I don’t have kids and “don’t understand what it’s like.”

I feel guilty because I know she’s a single mom and struggling, but at the same time, I feel like my kindness is being taken for granted. Our parents think I should “just help out” because “that’s what sisters do,” but I’m starting to feel resentful. AITA for asking to be paid for babysitting?

This person says a conversations needs to have, but she is NTA.

This person suggests simply not babysitting anymore.

Same here…in fact, she’s the AH is she continues to let this go on the way it is.

