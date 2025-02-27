Sister Plans Bachelorette Party On Boyfriend’s Birthday Weekend, So Now He’s Threatening To Break Up With Her If She Goes

As the maid of honor, a woman agrees to her sister’s bachelorette trip without realizing it overlaps with her boyfriend’s birthday.

Now, her boyfriend is furious and threatening to end things if she goes.

AITA for going on my sisters bachelorette party over my boyfriend birthday weekend? I’m the maid of honor in my sisters wedding & am super excited! She chose the date a few days ago & it’s in 6 months so things have been super hectic for her. She’s the type that loves to plan things so she has been planning her bachelorette trip.

She asked everyone if a certain weekend would work & we all agreed. Well that weekend is my boyfriend birthday weekend I didn’t realize and said yes. She’s booked a house & there is she can’t get a refund. My boyfriend is livid with me & I don’t know what to do.

That’s my big sister but I genuinely think he’ll break up with me if I go. Am I the a****** if I go?

On the one hand, some people think he really shouldn’t be mad over this.

But others are like, girl…you forgot when he was born.

This person says normally she wouldn’t be an AH for this, but the fact that she forgot his birthday…

Seems like a classic case of forgetting your priorities, and now someone’s about to pay the price.

But she could probably find a way to make it up to him.

