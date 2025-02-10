A High-School Acquaintance Asked Her To Accept Payments In The USA, Buy Bitcoin, And Send It To Him Back Home, But She Wasn’t Comfortable And Said No

There are many restrictions when it comes to working in various countries around the world, and sometimes they can make things very complicated.

What would you do if your friend from another country asked you to accept payments from a client, then buy Bitcoin and send it to him? Does that sound shady to you, or would you do it?

That is the situation the student in this story is in.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to help my friend with his work? For context, I (19F) am an International student in the US. My high school classmate, let’s call him Jim(22M), is in a different country.

According to him, he works as a copywriter on Upwork. A couple of months ago, he randomly added me on Snapchat. I am not in contact with a lot of my high school classmates so I was surprised when he added me.

For the last couple of months, he would hit me up and make small talk. A while ago, he asked me if I could help him with his work. According to him, he was unable to take jobs in the US as his clients mostly used cash app to send payments and the country where he resides does not support cash app.

He asked me if I would be able to receive the payments on his behalf, use the payment to buy bitcoin and then send it to him. I am not sure of how this works, but I told him I did not feel comfortable doing this while on a student visa. He kept pushing insisting that it would not affect my visa status and keeps pushing. However, I know that student visas have a lot of restrictions, too many to remember, and I would rather not engage in anything that could affect me.

I told him this, but he keeps insisting that it will not affect me. At this point, I’m beginning to wonder if I am being paranoid about the whole situation. So AITA for refusing to help him?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think.

