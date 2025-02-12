‘Stay far away from Bissell.’ – A Vacuum Store Owner Offered Tips About What Brands To Avoid And Which Ones Are Great Buys

Vacuums ain’t cheap, my friends!

And that’s why it’s important to do some research before you take the plunge and buy a new one.

That’s where this guy comes in!

He goes by the handle Mr. Vacuum Store Man and he posted a video on TikTok and offered some words of wisdom about what vacuum brands he would avoid and the one brand he thinks is acceptable when it comes to models that are sold at Walmart.

The man said, “I’m a real vacuum store owner and I’m trying to help you. If you must buy a vacuum in Walmart, there’s ones you should stay far away from and a couple that are okay.”

He started by saying, “Stay far away from Bissell. I don’t care if it says ‘pet,’ I don’t care if it says ‘the greatest.’ Bissell is one of the worst vacuum companies in the world.”

Next up on the man’s list was Dirt Devil.

He told viewers, “Dirt Devil is the devil of dirt disaster. Just stay away it.”

He continued, “They’re horrible machines. You don’t want one. Avoid it at all costs. In addition to being horrible, they don’t perform the job correctly. It’s not gonna clean your home. It’s going to spread more dirt.”

The man then added, “Hoover? No good. It’s not the Hoover of old, you don’t want them.”

But there was some good news!

The TikTokker said that Shark is a solid brand and he called it, “The only vacuum I would bring into my home from a Walmart.”

Check out the video.

Now get out there and start vacuuming!

