Target Employee Called Out A Customer For How Far Away They Parked From The Store’s Pickup Area

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

Why do people do things like this?

When I’m picking up items from a store, I do everything in my power to make the lives and work of the employees as easy as possible…

But hey, I’m a nice guy!

The subject of this TikTok video, however, was definitely not being nice on the day in question.

A Target employee named Angela posted a video and showed viewers why she was less-than-thrilled with a customer who came to her store to pick-up some goods.

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

Angela told viewers, “If you park all the way back there, I already don’t like you. Because, why make me walk?”

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

She added, “Make me walk less. Help me a little bit.”

Alright, folks, you heard her!

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

Here’s the video.

@itsangelagarcia

Why do y’all park so far??!! 😭 #targetworker #driveups #driveupproblems #fyp

♬ original sound – ✨ Angela ✨

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@itsangelagarcia

Some people have to make everything so difficult…

