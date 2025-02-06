Teen Asked For Specific Christmas Gifts, But When Her Mother Ignored Her Wishlist, She Felt Unheard And Misunderstood

The holidays are a time of giving, but not all gifts are created equal.

When one girl unwrapped a series of impractical presents, the thoughtfulness she’d hoped for was replaced by disappointment, sparking a clash of expectations between her and her mother.

AITAH for crying when i opened my presents? Today, I (15F) opened presents with my sister and mum.

I had asked for something very cheap — maybe a laptop for around 100 euros, some Steam money to buy games. Or even stuff for a cat since I really want a kitten but don’t have any pocket money for things like a litter box. I specifically said I didn’t want a watch or perfumes.

Guess what I got? Grinch pajamas that aren’t even my size and have weird text and pictures on them, so I won’t wear them anywhere. I also got two gift cards: one for Empik (which I don’t use or like, but maybe I’ll give it to a friend) and one for Rossman (that I might use for presents for someone else since I don’t shop there either). Then there was a watch, perfumes that will just sit next to the other perfumes I get every year and never use, and socks — which, to be fair, are pretty cool.

I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but the cost of these items is probably more than the price of one game I’ve been begging for literally years.

My mum said I don’t need a new laptop because I already have one (even though it barely works — it’s almost seven years old). She swore she’d buy me a new one about a year ago. She also said I don’t need games because I’m “too old for them” and a girl, so I should prefer cosmetics (which I don’t use). I know I should be happy to get anything at all, but these are things I don’t like and won’t use. At this point, I’d prefer not to get a gift at all.

I was holding back tears when I saw that she bought my 5-year-old sister a nail salon set, cosmetic stuff, and a Nintendo. I don’t know what she got for my 3-year-old sister, but it was probably similar stuff. She even said “Santa” wanted to give them a PS4, but it didn’t arrive on time.

I thanked her and excused myself to my room, but she told me I ruined her day and made her feel like a bad mom. So, AITA?

