Teen Girl Asks Her Friend’s Mom For A Ride To School So She Doesn’t Have To Take The Bus On A Cold Day, But Now Her Friend Is Mad At Her

If you had the option of riding the bus or getting a ride to school from a friend, which one would you choose?

In today’s story, a teenage girl decides to ask a friend’s mom for a ride to school, but she didn’t expect her friend to get mad about it!

Let’s see why her friend is upset.

AITA for asking my best friend mom a car ride? Me (16 year old female ) have a best friend who’s the same age as me. For the sake of this story I’m gonna call her Lucy. So basically this morning its freezing cold and her mother rides her to school and I usually have to take the bus. But its -31 degree celsius today. So I’m trying to call my best friend to ask her for a ride, but she doesn’t pick up her phone and she never answer to text, and since my bus rides is going to come soon I really have to ask right now to know if its okay.

Her friend is upset.

So I text her mom very politely and she agrees! But then like 20 ish minutes later I get a vocal message from Lucy telling me how messed up it is of me to ask her mom for a ride and how I shouldn’t do that telling me her mom is not my friend or something and that I should’ve asked her first and if she didn’t answer just don’t take a ride. So I gently tell her that I’m sorry and I tried to call her, but she’s still mad…

She thinks her friend is jealous.

The thing is we’ve known each other for 4 years and I know her parents pretty well but she’s kind of mad I get along with her parents. I mean she’s not mad but jealous even tho she has great relationships with her parents which I don’t with mine. So anyway sorry if this is a bit long but am I the jerk?

I think it’s nice that the friend’s mom offered to give her a ride to school. Her friend should have some compassion and not want her to freeze just because she’s too lazy or busy to answer her phone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

