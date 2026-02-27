Junior Auto Industry Employee Was Told To Handle An Impossible Last-Minute Shipment Alone, So He Flew Overseas With The Parts Himself And Ended Up Landing A New Job While His Boss Was Fired

There’s nothing better than turning the tables on someone trying to set you up.

MC on boss lead to new job and him being fired Nearly 30 years ago, I worked for the US National Sales company for a major automotive brand. I was in product planning, working on the launch of new model vehicles, but I was a junior level at the time. My boss was a real hard *** on things and was the type that, when he did something wrong, it was someone else’s fault, or if it was a good thing that happened, he would take all the credit.

One Friday, he dumped in my lap that a shipment of wheels and tires had to be sent to Europe for the following Monday as part of a photoshoot. This was the same trip for which he had previously denied my travel request to support the event. Also, he knew about these wheels and tires a week or more prior, and I think he was trying to make me look bad by dumping it on me at the last minute. When I asked him about how I was supposed to get these packed and shipped for arrival in 2 days, he told me to just get it done and not to bother him with the details. Further, he wanted the wheels and tires back ASAP after the photoshoot. Trigger MC on this.

So I booked a flight to Europe and took the wheels and tires as oversized luggage. I then rented a van, collected the wheels and tires, and took them to the photoshoot. I took care of business, hung around for the next two days, and then took the wheels and tires back with me on the return flight on Tuesday morning. What was so sweet was that the executives on-site were very impressed by my dedication to making the photoshoot a success.

Apparently, one of the executives sent a note to my boss, praising my support in making the event work. To say my boss was mad at me was an understatement. However, what could he do but take the credit as his plan? Shortly after this, I was offered the role of Vehicle Manager in the Corporate Communications group, which I gladly took, even though my boss tried to prevent it. My former boss was let go about 4 months later. Apparently, he had no one else to blame for his mess-ups.

