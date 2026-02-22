Woman Volunteers To Babysit For Her Brother-In-Law, But When He’s Not Interested, She Plans To Work Overtime Instead

Imagine volunteering to babysit for free for one of your siblings, but they’re not interested. If you planned to work overtime at work instead, would you be willing to cancel the overtime if the sibling came back and asked you to babysit after all?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she does not want to cancel overtime. Now, her brother-in-law is angry, and she’s questioning everything.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA FOR NOT CANCELLING OVERTIME WORK TO HELP FAMILY? A little backstory. I have family members with several children. I’m usually the “go to” when it comes to helping my parents, siblings, or brother-in-law. Several of my siblings have smaller children and one sibling will ask me to help watch the children while their partner is at work or vice-versa.

But she’s done more than that.

I have also come to help with random homework assignments, picking up their mobile orders, or things around the home. I have also given rides to the airport when needed. No big deal.

One of the siblings didn’t seem to want her help.

One of my siblings has considered hiring a babysitter/nanny and I offered to make myself available on my off days to help as much as i can (free of charge). My sibling is kind of an A-type personality and they expressed how their children might be too much for me to help that much. Completely understood. However, I would make myself available whenever needed after that conversation.

Time to fill up the time another way…

Seeing as I had no further commitment on the babysitter/nanny thing, I put in a request for multiple days of overtime on my off days for the next few months. I’m currently trying to save as much as I can for expenses, a possible move, etc. My brother-in-law then asked if I could help them on a day that I put in my request for. My job usually gives me all of the hours I put in for so I said, “I might not be able to as I put in a request for overtime. If i don’t get the day, I’ll help.”

The brother-in-law tried to convince her not to work overtime.

He said they hired a nanny but they’re trying to save money on random days. He then asked if I could cancel it as my sibling brought that option up. I said I did not want to cancel it as I made a commitment to work a specific amount of hours for the following months. My brother-in-law said he was working and my sibling needs to be able to attend a Zoom meeting so they would need someone to watch the children for several hours. I said I would rather wait until I hear back from management before committing. He then said to “forget it, we’ll figure it out.”

The sibling and brother-in-law were pretty upset.

The next day, I get a group message with him and my sibling about how rude i was to not cancel overtime to help them. I explained my part and said I only wanted to see what part of my schedule was approved. They then went on about how I should have just cancelled it to help them. They also expressed how they want to move out of state and based on my behavior “it doesn’t seem like it matters if we moved now.” The conversation went on for a while and they said my behavior showed them I don’t care about them, their career, or anything else. AITA?

Based on that group message, the sibling and brother-in-law are the ones who don’t care. They see OP as a free babysitter who should drop everything to help them. They don’t care if she has other commitments, or, you know, a life!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

