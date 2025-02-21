The Non-Stick Cookware Folks Are Hitting Back After Allegations Their Products Cause Cancer

There’s no way to avoid the news, and when it comes to plastics, microplastics, and other “forever chemicals” getting into our bodies, we’re quickly learning that many of the things we use on a daily basis could be making us sick.

One of the culprits seems to be the non-stick coating on the bottom of our pots and pans, particularly once they get scratched.

The non-stick cookware people are hitting back, though, saying they take offense at the suggestion their products cause cancer.

A new law is set to take effect that will ban these companies from using “forever chemicals” in their coating, but the Cookware Sustainability Alliance advocacy group is suing the head of the state’s pollution control agency.

The law is called “Amara’s Law,” after a young woman named Amara Strande. She passed from a rare type of liver cancer in 2023, and her disease was linked to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in a local water supply.

Her law will ban the chemicals and any items made with them from being sold in Minnesota, but manufacturers say the law is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

“Everything else that is produced for the consumer cookware industry – and 100 percent of the Subject Cookware – is manufactured, distributed, and sold from outside Minnesota. This out-of-state commerce is, consequently, the sole subject impacted by the cookware ban in the Statute.”

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, who championed the law, obviously disagrees with their arguments.

“It is estimated Minnesota taxpayers will have to spend $28 billion in the next 20 years to remove PFAS from wastewater and landfill leachate in the state. We simply cannot clean our way out of this problem.”

In the end, we’re not going to be able to trust that cookware companies will stop making and selling products that use cancer-causing technology on their own.

So we’ll have to wait for the courts to decide.

