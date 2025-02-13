February 13, 2025 at 12:35 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 827

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Security going above and beyond
The definition of efficiency
She’s in someone’s locket
Crowd helped return phone to its owner
Bread aisle when 8 inches of snow expected in Alabama
“Hakuna matata” does exist!
Just a sad cup of coffee
14-year-old Ginwoo Onodera nailing it at Olympics qualifying event
Behold the natural beauty of Switzerland
Time-tested friends
Umbrella in the snow
Keanu Reeves buying his Cyberpunk action figure
Salamander eggs are laid in a gelatinous mass, often attached to underwater vegetation
It is a “Great Buy!”…but not at the airport
Iguazú Falls after heavy rain
This circular window
Georgian folk dance
That’s an unhappy customer
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

How Far Would You Go to Make a Friend?
If Planet X Exists, It’s Running Out of Places to Hide
10 Whistleblowers Who Changed History
People Weigh in on What Kind of Food People Only Pretend to Like
My Cacio e Pepe Exposé
Nobody Can Agree on What ‘Zone 2’ Cardio Is
Google Messages brings back customizable contacts
America’s Millennials Are Moving To These Cities
Is ‘sleep divorce’ the key to marital bliss?
This Ex-Kindergarten Teacher Is Dishing On Why, Exactly, She Quit Her Profession

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

