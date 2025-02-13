The Shirk Report – Volume 827

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Security going above and beyond

– The definition of efficiency

– She’s in someone’s locket

– Crowd helped return phone to its owner

– Bread aisle when 8 inches of snow expected in Alabama

– “Hakuna matata” does exist!

– Just a sad cup of coffee

– 14-year-old Ginwoo Onodera nailing it at Olympics qualifying event

– Behold the natural beauty of Switzerland

– Time-tested friends

– Umbrella in the snow

– Keanu Reeves buying his Cyberpunk action figure

– Salamander eggs are laid in a gelatinous mass, often attached to underwater vegetation

– It is a “Great Buy!”…but not at the airport

– Iguazú Falls after heavy rain

– This circular window

– Georgian folk dance

– That’s an unhappy customer

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– How Far Would You Go to Make a Friend?

– If Planet X Exists, It’s Running Out of Places to Hide

– 10 Whistleblowers Who Changed History

– People Weigh in on What Kind of Food People Only Pretend to Like

– My Cacio e Pepe Exposé

– Nobody Can Agree on What ‘Zone 2’ Cardio Is

– Google Messages brings back customizable contacts

– America’s Millennials Are Moving To These Cities

– Is ‘sleep divorce’ the key to marital bliss?

– This Ex-Kindergarten Teacher Is Dishing On Why, Exactly, She Quit Her Profession

5 VIDEOS