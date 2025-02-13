The Shirk Report – Volume 827
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Security going above and beyond
– The definition of efficiency
– She’s in someone’s locket
– Crowd helped return phone to its owner
– Bread aisle when 8 inches of snow expected in Alabama
– “Hakuna matata” does exist!
– Just a sad cup of coffee
– 14-year-old Ginwoo Onodera nailing it at Olympics qualifying event
– Behold the natural beauty of Switzerland
– Time-tested friends
– Umbrella in the snow
– Keanu Reeves buying his Cyberpunk action figure
– Salamander eggs are laid in a gelatinous mass, often attached to underwater vegetation
– It is a “Great Buy!”…but not at the airport
– Iguazú Falls after heavy rain
– This circular window
– Georgian folk dance
– That’s an unhappy customer
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How Far Would You Go to Make a Friend?
– If Planet X Exists, It’s Running Out of Places to Hide
– 10 Whistleblowers Who Changed History
– People Weigh in on What Kind of Food People Only Pretend to Like
– My Cacio e Pepe Exposé
– Nobody Can Agree on What ‘Zone 2’ Cardio Is
– Google Messages brings back customizable contacts
– America’s Millennials Are Moving To These Cities
– Is ‘sleep divorce’ the key to marital bliss?
– This Ex-Kindergarten Teacher Is Dishing On Why, Exactly, She Quit Her Profession
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.