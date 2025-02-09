The Strange Gooey Blob Washing Up Out Of Nowhere

At this point, maybe people think they know everything about the beaches and waters surrounding familiar territory.

The ocean, though, always has another trick up her sleeve.

This time, scientists are stumped at what, exactly, is causing strange, gooey blobs to wash ashore in Newfoundland, Canada.

Dave McGrath, a local, spoke with The Guardian about what he’s seen.

“I’ve lived here for 67 years and I’ve never seen anything like this, never. I poked a couple with a stick and they were spongy and firm inside. It looked just like a pancake before you flip it over, when it has those dimpled little bubbles.”

There aren’t just a few, either – there are hundreds of them showing up all over the coastline. Amateur guesses as to what they might be range from ambergris, paraffin wax, sea sponges, or even mold. Scientists don’t think they’re any of those things…but they don’t have ideas what they could be, either.

It’s not a biofuel or petroleum, and the current best guess of Fisheries and Oceans of Canada is that it could be an invasive species or whale blubber.

DFO scientists Nadine Wells gave a statement on their thoughts.

“We are fairly certain that the mystery substance that has been getting media attention is not a sea sponge, nor does it have any biological material. The glob or the goo or whatever it is, we don’t think it’s a sponge because there have been people lightning it on fire and it burns. We figure there must be some type of oil in there.”

Still, the scientists are worried, and think the substance could turn out to be toxic.

For now, people are going to people, so don’t expect them to leave the stuff alone any time soon.

