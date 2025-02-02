Their Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Blasting Music, So They Called the Cops And Let Them Handle It

Ugh, these kinds of neighbors are really the pits…

I’m talking about the kind that are rude, crude, ignorant, and play loud music at all hours of the night.

And that brings us to today’s story: did this person do anything wrong when they called the cops on their neighbor?

Check out the story below and see what you think…

AITA? I called police over loud music. “I’m trying to go to sleep and my neighbors downstairs started blasting music at 12:30 am. I an not believe this ****.

How rude!

I texted the woman downstairs twice and she didn’t respond. I knocked on the door, waited for gaps in between songs to knock so they would hear the knocking and no response. I really don’t want to be the ******* causing a rift with the people I live in the same house but I need my sleep. So I looked online at noise ordinance and saw no loud music after midnight. I called the non emergency line and complained to the police. They came quickly and music stopped.

This lady sounds classy…

The woman downstairs calls me and is clearly buzzed. She asks me if they were disturbing me, asks do I want to have a drink with them, she said the police were laughing at me. I said I texted you and knocked twice. She said she didn’t get the texts and lit into me that this was a “jerk move” don’t call the cops on us and hung up on me.

I would’ve done the same thing!

I feel like if I just stayed quiet this will happen again repeatedly and how freaking long is this terrible music going to be playing for ? She just sent a follow up text stating she loves cops, she is the cops and her uncle is a detective in town we live in. AITA for wanting to sleep at 1230 am? I live in a house converted into 3 apartments. I really didn’t want to call the police but felt it was my option to stand up for myself.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say.

This person shared a tip.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person said they have to cover their ***.

A person can only take so much noise…

That’s why the cops are there, I guess.

