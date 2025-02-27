‘There was no repercussion, no veto process.’ – Former Amazon Seller Speaks Out About Dishonest Buyers And How It Completely Puts Sellers At A Disadvantage

Selling online is not for the faint of heart. Selling through a third-party like Amazon is attractive because you can get buyers who are already there.

But as TikToker and former Amazon seller @just_ask_kiki found out, “There’s a price for everything.”

And the price she had to pay as a seller was big.

Kiki’s video is a response to another one where a Prime subscriber vents about Amazon’s recent policy to allow 30 days for a third-party Amazon seller to agree to a return.

It wasn’t like that when Kiki was a seller. She left and is defending the new policy.

“I told them to kick rocks,” Kiki says she responded when she left Amazon. “I got so sick of being duped.”

Kiki made and sold cell phone cases for a mid-range price, around $15-$25.

“I paid for the designs. I made the designs myself. I licensed them. I had them made at a manufacturer. I had them shipped to me.”

That’s not all. “I had to pay to ship them to Amazon.”

The biggest problem is when a buyer would return an item.

Kiki would have to pay Amazon to have the item shipped back to her, but the buyer would swap it with the “old, crusty *** case” instead of the one they had bought from her” with the Amazon feedback option chosen saying they just didn’t like the case.

“There was no repercussion, no veto process,” for the fraud, she says. “I just had to take it.”

If it is a rare thing, you might even look at it as the cost of doing business.

But that wasn’t the case for Kiki and probably many other sellers. “I started losing money left and right, ” she says. “Because people were dishonest.”

It’s easy for a buyer to get away with and that’s probably why it’s such a pervasive issue.”You either are the person or you know someone who has done this,” Kiki says.

“There’s no appeal process. Not only that, but my rating as a seller was being vilified.”

