Parent Dropped Their Daughter Off For School At A Stop Sign Because Traffic Was Heavy, But A Bus Driver Got Upset With Them And Blasted His Horn

Those school pickup and drop-off lanes are no joke, folks!

I had to pick my niece up from school not too long ago and it was INTENSE.

The parent you’re about to hear from was tired of all the rules and regulations, so they decided to cut corners and drop their daughter off a different way.

Were they wrong?

Read their story and ponder what she had to say…

AITA for letting my daughter out of the car at a stop sign? “My daughter’s middle school starts at 7:30, when it’s still dark outside. As winter progresses, it’s getting even darker in the morning, so today I gave her a ride. Going through the drop-off area can take 15-20 minutes just to get through the traffic, so she asked if I could drop her off at the four-way intersection in front of her school. This is a residential neighborhood, so only local traffic passes through the intersection. A few blocks away, a school bus pulled in behind me. As we approached the stop where I planned to let my daughter out, I sped up a bit to increase the gap between the bus and our car—now about a block behind us.

Have a good day!

We pulled up to the stop sign, and my daughter quickly jumped out onto the sidewalk. This took about 2-3 seconds. As the school bus pulled up, the driver blared the horn for about 3-4 seconds, scaring both my daughter and me. I was confused for a moment, thinking I might have caused an accident, but then I realized it was just the bus driver being… whatever they were.

Calm down!

To top it off, as I was making a turn and waiting for a girl to cross the street, the bus driver gave me another blast of the horn. This time, I was mad and flipped them off while waiting for the girl to cross. I know it can be a potential safety hazard to let someone out at a stop sign, but we were completely stopped, and no one was behind us for about 2 seconds. I probably delayed the bus by just 1 second more than if I had driven through. I’m still mad at the aggressiveness of the bus driver but am wondering if I might have been in the wrong.”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say.

This reader thinks everyone in this story sucks.

Another individual said they acted like an *******.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual also said they acted like an *******.

Bus drivers don’t like it when drivers don’t follow the rules!

No one does, as it turns out.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.