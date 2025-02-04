‘They said my car is worth a hundred to two hundred.’ – Car Shopper Tried To Trade in Her Old Vehicle But It Didn’t Go Well

I tried to sell my car a few years ago and I was SHOCKED at how bad the offers were.

Eventually, I got a decent chunk of cash for my old beater, but some places wanted to literally give me next to nothing.

And it sounds like this woman wasn’t too crazy about her car-selling experience, either…

She took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had trying to get rid of her whip.

The woman said she wanted to trade in her 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix because the car is “slowly crashing out.”

She said, “Tell me why when I told them what kind of car I have: I gave them the mileage-all the good information that they needed just for them to tell me how much my car is worth-they said my car is worth a hundred to two hundred.”

The worker at the dealership told the TikTokker she might as well keep the car because it wouldn’t be worth much to them.

The car dealership worker added, “It’s not even worth a down payment!”

Ouch…

Check out her video.

Does it really have to be this complicated…?

