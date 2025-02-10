February 10, 2025 at 6:47 pm

Thief Stole A Nice Looking Gift From His Car, But They Soon Discovered That The Gift Wasn’t Nearly As Nice As The Packaging

by Heide Lazaro

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge/Canva

Sometimes, karma happens really fast.

This woman narrates a story about her brother preparing a gag gift for his friend, but it didn’t turn out the way her brother expected.

It actually turned out even better.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Unintentional petty revenge

This happened years ago when my brother “Sam” and I were in our twenties.

Sam came over while I was baking cookies.

This woman’s brother was using the half-eaten cookie as a gag gift to his friend.

He took a bite out of one, and put the remaining half into a small box which he put into a bigger box, then another, then another.

He had all the boxes nested in a large box.

He wrapped the large box, intending to give it as a gag gift to his friend, who I’ll call Chris.

The gift was stolen from Sam’s car.

Chris never received the cookie gift.

It was stolen out of Sam’s car.

I wish I could have seen the look on the thief’s face when they found out what they actually got!

Not everything wrapped in boxes is a precious gift.

