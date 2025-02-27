February 27, 2025 at 4:50 am

This Customer Got A Very Strange Delivery From Ulta. – ‘I don’t know what to do, is this weird?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@taya029

You never really know what you’re getting into when a package gets delivered.

Will it be the right items?

Will it be all the items you ordered?

The possibilities are endless!

A TikTokker named Taya found that out when she received a delivery from Ulta.

Source: TikTok/@taya029

Taya opened up the box she had delivered and she immediately noticed that the tissue paper in the box was not from Ulta.

She pulled out a single pink Prada shoe that looked like it had been used and said, “Don’t ask me if it’s real. I have no idea.”

Source: TikTok/@taya029

The rest of Taya’s order was in the bottom of the box, but she was clearly mystified by the lone shoe and she said, “I don’t know what to do, is this weird?”

Source: TikTok/@taya029

Here’s the video.

@taya029

help, what does this meannn????😅😳 there could be a very reasonable & understanding explanation, but I’m still gagged😂 #fyp #ulta

♬ original sound – taya🦋

Taya posted a follow-up video and said that the second part of her Ulta order was delivered…but there was no second shoe!

Take a look at what she had to say.

@taya029

Replying to @Trixie Love🩶☠️ Cinderella IS getting her shoe👠 *i also contacted ulta and let them know & they did give me a $10 coupon*🤌🏽 #fyp #ulta #thredup #cinderella

♬ A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes – From “Cinderella” / Soundtrack Version – Ilene Woods & Mice Chorus

This is how viewers reacted.

One individual was amused.

Source: TikTok/@taya029

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@taya029

And one viewer thinks they know what happened.

Source: TikTok/@taya029

Better late than never!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter