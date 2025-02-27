This Customer Got A Very Strange Delivery From Ulta. – ‘I don’t know what to do, is this weird?’

You never really know what you’re getting into when a package gets delivered.

Will it be the right items?

Will it be all the items you ordered?

The possibilities are endless!

A TikTokker named Taya found that out when she received a delivery from Ulta.

Taya opened up the box she had delivered and she immediately noticed that the tissue paper in the box was not from Ulta.

She pulled out a single pink Prada shoe that looked like it had been used and said, “Don’t ask me if it’s real. I have no idea.”

The rest of Taya’s order was in the bottom of the box, but she was clearly mystified by the lone shoe and she said, “I don’t know what to do, is this weird?”

Here’s the video.

Taya posted a follow-up video and said that the second part of her Ulta order was delivered…but there was no second shoe!

Take a look at what she had to say.

This is how viewers reacted.

One individual was amused.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer thinks they know what happened.

Better late than never!

