This Customer Got A Very Strange Delivery From Ulta. – ‘I don’t know what to do, is this weird?’
by Matthew Gilligan
You never really know what you’re getting into when a package gets delivered.
Will it be the right items?
Will it be all the items you ordered?
The possibilities are endless!
A TikTokker named Taya found that out when she received a delivery from Ulta.
Taya opened up the box she had delivered and she immediately noticed that the tissue paper in the box was not from Ulta.
She pulled out a single pink Prada shoe that looked like it had been used and said, “Don’t ask me if it’s real. I have no idea.”
The rest of Taya’s order was in the bottom of the box, but she was clearly mystified by the lone shoe and she said, “I don’t know what to do, is this weird?”
Here’s the video.
@taya029
help, what does this meannn????😅😳 there could be a very reasonable & understanding explanation, but I’m still gagged😂 #fyp #ulta
Taya posted a follow-up video and said that the second part of her Ulta order was delivered…but there was no second shoe!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@taya029
Replying to @Trixie Love☠️ Cinderella IS getting her shoe👠 *i also contacted ulta and let them know & they did give me a $10 coupon*🤌🏽 #fyp #ulta #thredup #cinderella
♬ A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes – From “Cinderella” / Soundtrack Version – Ilene Woods & Mice Chorus
This is how viewers reacted.
One individual was amused.
This TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And one viewer thinks they know what happened.
Better late than never!
