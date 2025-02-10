Her Mom Is Making Terrible Life Decisions, So She Told Her She’s Going To Move Out As Soon As She Can Save The Money. It Predictably Did Not Go Over Well.
Family is important and when a family member is in need, it is good to help them whenever you can.
What would you do if your mom and grandpa have been taking advantage of you and are constantly making bad decisions regarding money and housing?
That is what the daughter in this story is facing, so she wants to move out and cut contact with them, but that would make her family upset.
WIBTAH if I grey block my mom after I move out?
So I (f21), spent the past 4-5 years not going to college or working a stable job because my mom (48) needed help with taking care of her parents.
Reason being, is because she isn’t really patient when it comes to taking care of people, and she’s extremely depressed.
That affected how she raised me, which is why I decided to stay as long as I did to help, because I know her temperament and I know she’s not great with money.
No one in the family is, but I was the one usually on her about paying for certain things first.
That being said, in the ending of 2023, my grandma passed, and we ended up losing our house that my grandparents owned because my grandpa stopped paying bills.
We have been in a hotel for a year now, but I just started my first stable job in a long time.
I am also starting community college this year.
The only issue is that I plan on moving out by myself because of how much stress and anxiety I’ve been under the past year.
It’s caused me to get extremely depressed and irritable, even more so when my mom yells at me for calling out either her behavior or my grandfathers because neither of them listen to anyone.
My grandfather kept getting us kicked out of hotels, and my moms refusal to put money in savings so we can continue to pay for storage and put my grandfather in a home because it’s clear as day that we can’t give him adequate care.
My mom yells at me when she’s upset with herself or when she’s in pain, and she realizes that she wasn’t the best parent to me, yet refuses to change or go to therapy.
I’ve also tried to talk to her about constantly asking people for money, or nonstop texting them or constantly telling my business that I didn’t give consent for her to give, etc. etc.
She doesn’t listen.
I don’t want to leave her or my grandfather high and dry, but it’s to the point to where I’m getting affected negatively, and my life is on pause because I decided to be to nice.
I told her that once I am in the position to leave, I’ll move into my own space without her or my grandfather cause I need space to get myself together and to help myself, but she seemed upset at that, and I don’t really get why?
I wanted to come in here and see if I’m missing something and to see if it does seem like a wrong to move to leave right now.
WIBTA?
