Friend Thought His Buddy Was Being Mistreated By His Ex, So He Took It Upon Himself To Step In, Only To Learn He Wasn’t The Hero For Doing So

AITA for asking my buddy’s ex who insures their child? I am 35 and have a friend called, Steve (48). Steve accidentally got Stephanie (44) pregnant about a decade ago, and they now have a daughter, Chloe (nine). I met Steve last year at a park while walking my dog, and we became friends since he lives nearby and also has a dog. Steve’s a good guy who cares deeply about his daughters (he has three adult daughters from another relationship).

Whenever I’m with Steve and Stephanie calls, she often seems ridiculous. Sometimes she calls over minor things; other times, she’s frantic, like she’s on the verge of a breakdown. She’s a helicopter parent and very possessive of Chloe. Stephanie doesn’t let Chloe visit Steve alone. The first time Steve ever took Chloe anywhere without her was recently—and only because one of his adult daughters went with them to a movie. Steve said Stephanie blew up Chloe’s phone the entire time.

Steve wanted to teach Chloe to ski, but Stephanie told him it wasn’t appropriate for a 9-year-old and that he needed to find a better activity. But every idea Steve has for activities gets shut down with an excuse. Despite this, Stephanie often makes passive-aggressive comments like, “Come over here and be a dad,” even though Steve gives her at least $250 a month (voluntarily, no court order) and spends multiple evenings a week at her place to be with Chloe, as that’s Stephanie’s idea of visitation. She makes it seem like he isn’t a good father or something when, in reality, it is her that doesn’t really let Chloe hang out with friends.

Stephanie isolates Chloe from Steve’s side of the family and she is always worrying about making rent, yet only has a part-time job and spends money that should be going towards other things on weed. She Chloe a smartphone due to her incessant need to always be able to contact her. When Steve brought up to Stephanie that he thought that nine is way too young to have a smartphone, his concerns were all ignored. When he brought up that he doesn’t like Chloe being around her when she is smoking weed due to secondhand smoke, the issue was disregarded.

Recently, Stephanie moved, and I helped Steve while she mostly stood around watching. Her place looked like it was recently featured on Hoarders. That day, Stephanie took Chloe to the ER for the flu as “Urgent Care won’t see her without insurance”. Later, I told Steve about the Affordable Care Act and how he could get insurance for himself and Chloe. The next day, Steve asked Stephanie for Chloe’s social security number to enroll her, and Stephanie freaked out, saying, “I don’t even give Chloe’s SSN to the state!” She claimed Chloe was already insured and when asked by Steve who the insurer was, she mumbled something vague.

I directly asked, “Who is she insured through then?” and Stephanie snapped, yelling, “WE ARE HER PARENTS!” When we left, Steve said, “See what I’m dealing with? How she snapped at you?” I replied that she had a point—it’s not really my business and maybe I shouldn’t have asked who insures her child. AITA?

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person suggested that there might be more here than meets the eye.

And others thought that the only person we should feel sorry for is Chloe.

But most Redditors were in agreement that, despite how he portrays himself, Steve is not the stand-up guy here.

