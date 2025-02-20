February 20, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘There’s no way my dryer could be working.’ – This Homeowner Took Apart Her Dryer And Found A Crazy Amount Of Lint

by Matthew Gilligan

There are all kinds of hacks and tips that folks share on TikTok, but this is one that you’re gonna want to pay attention to!

It comes to us from a woman named Sarah and she talked to viewers about the surprising discovery she happened upon when she inspected her dryer.

Sarah’s video is a repost of a TikTok she posted over a year ago and she decided to take a close look inside her dryer.

She said, “I decided I have to do mine because I need to know if that’s what’s in mine also.”

And boy, did she find a lot of lint in there!

Sarah was surprised because she said she always cleans her lint trap after using her dryer.

She told viewers, “There’s no way my dryer could be working as well as it’s supposed to be.”

Here’s the video.

@sarahmakesmelaugh

#onthisday One of my most viral videos for some random reason. Reminder if you do this UNPLUG YOUR DRYER I don’t need anyone electrocuted okay? #viral #viralvideo #dryerventcleaning #dryer #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #thingstodo #lifehack #thingsilearnedontiktok

♬ original sound – Sarah

Sarah posted a follow-up video and gave viewers an update about what’s going on with her dryer a year after her original post.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@sarahmakesmelaugh

Replying to @elwj6 abrupt ending sorry, life with five kids is chaotic 😂 #dryerventcleaning #dryercleaning #viralvideo #viraltiktok #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Sarah

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

It’s a good thing that she checked!

