This Man Tried to Be Helpful To His Friend But On One Condition: No Dogs Allowed

We’ve all faced hard times, and it’s good to have friends to help you out. The best kind of friend is the one you can count on through thick and thin, but if they’re offering you space in their home, you do have to follow their rules.

This guy was happy to take in a friend having a hard time, but his dog was another story.

Now, they can’t seem to get past it.

Let’s see if there’s a bone to pick with this poster…

AITA for letting my friend live with me for a few months but not his dog? I (35M) have a friend that has fallen on hard times for a variety of reasons. He is a childhood friend of mine and he knows that I have a room for him, and let him know he could stay here for 3 months.

Nice friend, right?

I’ve been divorced for 5 years and have plenty of extra space on top of doing decent for myself. The issue is, I have a room for him…but not his dog. I’m not very pet-friendly and it’s not something I want to live with. I let him know that he could come and not his dog and he was not very happy with me.

Seems like this request unleashed some hard feelings.

Called me a jerk and told me he isn’t giving up his dog. Right now he is at a hotel, and I’m guessing he is going to decline my offer. Given what I know about his situation, not sure where he will go, likely rack up more credit card debt on hotels if I had to guess.

Tricky situation that seems to have put one friend in the doghouse, eh?

AITA?

Let’s find out what the peanut gallery has in the way of comments…

This poster says NTA but I’d never give up my dog.

This person says NTA, but neither is the friend.

This person says it’s OK to have an invisible fence, er, boundaries…

And this commenter says it’s OK to set limits but it’s your friend’s choice how to feel about them.

Hopefully man’s best friend doesn’t ruin this friendship.

But it’s easy to see why both sides are feeling heated.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.