This Waitress Doesn’t Like It When Customers Order Water After Other Drinks. – ‘98.9% of the time you are not touching that water.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh, I might be in trouble…
Because I gotta admit, if I go out to eat at a restaurant, I like to order a Coke and a water.
But I never had any idea that I was upsetting anyone!
A waitress named Madi posted a video on TikTok and explained why she doesn’t like when customers do this.
Madi told viewers, “When you order a drink, and you order a water, 98.9% of the time you are not touching that water.”
She added, “It just sits there and sweats on my table the whole entire time. Don’t order a water from me if you’re not going to drink it.”
Madi continued her rant and said that she doesn’t like when customers tell her what they want on a burger.
Instead, she wants to know what they want REMOVED from their burger.
Maybe she should consider a new line of work…it sounds like she has a lot of complaints about this one.
Here’s the video.
@madimccambleyy
jk i love being a server <3 🤭🤭🤓🤓 #servingindustry #server #bartending #serverlife
Here’s what viewers had to say.
She’s not a fan!
