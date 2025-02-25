February 25, 2025 at 2:50 pm

This Waitress Doesn’t Like It When Customers Order Water After Other Drinks. – ‘98.9% of the time you are not touching that water.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Uh oh, I might be in trouble…

Because I gotta admit, if I go out to eat at a restaurant, I like to order a Coke and a water.

But I never had any idea that I was upsetting anyone!

A waitress named Madi posted a video on TikTok and explained why she doesn’t like when customers do this.

Madi told viewers, “When you order a drink, and you order a water, 98.9% of the time you are not touching that water.”

She added, “It just sits there and sweats on my table the whole entire time. Don’t order a water from me if you’re not going to drink it.”

Madi continued her rant and said that she doesn’t like when customers tell her what they want on a burger.

Instead, she wants to know what they want REMOVED from their burger.

Maybe she should consider a new line of work…it sounds like she has a lot of complaints about this one.

Here’s the video.

@madimccambleyy

jk i love being a server <3 🤭🤭🤓🤓 #servingindustry #server #bartending #serverlife

♬ original sound – mad 🎰

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

She’s not a fan!

