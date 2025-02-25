This Waitress Doesn’t Like It When Customers Order Water After Other Drinks. – ‘98.9% of the time you are not touching that water.’

Uh oh, I might be in trouble…

Because I gotta admit, if I go out to eat at a restaurant, I like to order a Coke and a water.

But I never had any idea that I was upsetting anyone!

A waitress named Madi posted a video on TikTok and explained why she doesn’t like when customers do this.

Madi told viewers, “When you order a drink, and you order a water, 98.9% of the time you are not touching that water.”

She added, “It just sits there and sweats on my table the whole entire time. Don’t order a water from me if you’re not going to drink it.”

Madi continued her rant and said that she doesn’t like when customers tell her what they want on a burger.

Instead, she wants to know what they want REMOVED from their burger.

Maybe she should consider a new line of work…it sounds like she has a lot of complaints about this one.

Here’s the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

She’s not a fan!

