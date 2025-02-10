Her Mother Is Constantly Trying To Match Her Up With Dates, So She Wants To Tell Her She’s Not Interested And Mind Her Own Business

Finding someone to spend your life with can be a real blessing, but having a parent constantly pressure you to date is overwhelming.

What would you do if your mom was always trying to match you up with guys, and even went as far as to control what you wore around them?

That is the situation the daughter in this story is in, and she is getting tired of her mother ignoring her boundaries.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my mom she needs to mind her own business on my dating life? So I’m not that old. I’m a 22f and I don’t have a boyfriend yet. I’ve never had a real one. This has caused me pain in the past, but it seems to cause my mother more. She is forevermore trying to pass me off to anything resembling a boy. She parades me in front of our next door neighbors’ house because they have a son my age.

Mom is really overbearing.

She won’t let me go outside until she’s approved my outfit and changed my hair if she doesn’t like it. She’ll take off my jackets or unzip clothing to make it more revealing. I’ve told her over and over again that I’m not interested and to leave me alone, but she says that I can’t know if I’m interested or not until I’ve been with him. My younger sister is dating and recently told me that my mom regularly threatens her and insists that she help her pressure me into dating whomever my mom is interested in at the time. If my sister doesn’t pressure me, my mom says she’ll keep her from seeing her boyfriend. Today at church she was trying to get my sister to encourage me to go talk to a guy that was clearly far too young for me and almost certainly a minor.

This is really creepy.

When we got home, she made me take off my jacket and walk near the neighbors’ house with her. I suppose this was because the shirt has revealing sleeves. I might also add that this neighbor is not friendly to me, nor I to him. We don’t talk. Our parents do, though, and my mom can’t take no for an answer. I have told her repeatedly recently that she needs to mind her own business and stay out of my dating life. She was livid and told me that I’ll be forever alone with that attitude. She does not respect any boundaries I have and does her best to control the image I put forth around guys she thinks are a good option. Which at this point is quite literally any male.

Nothing wrong with being single.

I haven’t found anyone I’m attracted to yet and I feel like I have time, but she clearly doesn’t agree. It’s getting to the point that it’s affecting our day to day relationship. We’ve argued several times, and each time she cracks down and keeps me more under control. She refuses to treat me like an adult and ultimately blames me for being single.

What actions can she really do though?

She believes that I must date someone whether I like it or not, and she’s willing to put the action behind it. I don’t know. Am I wrong for being tired of being showed off for people I’m not interested in? AITA?

Absolutely not, mom is way out of line here and if she won’t respect boundaries, maybe it is time to move out.

Let’s take a look at the comments to see what other people think.

This person says dating so young can end poorly.

Here is someone who had a sibling go through something similar.

This person says to move out ASAP.

Here is someone who says there is no hurry to start dating.

This person suggests that she move out.

This mother is very overbearing.

And that’s putting it mildly.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.