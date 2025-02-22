Trader Joe’s Shopper Said People Should Avoid Pre-Seasoned Meat

Is pre-seasoned meat a good idea?

I’ve only given it a shot once when I bought a steak from Trader Joe’s and all I can say is that I wasn’t highly impressed.

And I think this woman agrees with me!

She posted a video on TikTok and shared her thoughts on the issue.

A sign above the packaged meat in the store reads, “Buy One, Get Two Free.”

The TikTokker said to viewers, “This is exactly why you don’t buy seasoned meat. Yeah, it’s bad.”

In the caption, she wrote, “They basically be giving away the preseasoned meat.”

Here’s the video.

@kadencetana they basically be giving away the preseasoned meat 😭 ♬ original sound – kadencetana

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

It might be a good idea to avoid this stuff…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.