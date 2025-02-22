February 22, 2025 at 2:47 am

Trader Joe’s Shopper Said People Should Avoid Pre-Seasoned Meat

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Is pre-seasoned meat a good idea?

I’ve only given it a shot once when I bought a steak from Trader Joe’s and all I can say is that I wasn’t highly impressed.

And I think this woman agrees with me!

She posted a video on TikTok and shared her thoughts on the issue.

Source: TikTok

A sign above the packaged meat in the store reads, “Buy One, Get Two Free.”

The TikTokker said to viewers, “This is exactly why you don’t buy seasoned meat. Yeah, it’s bad.”

Source: TikTok

In the caption, she wrote, “They basically be giving away the preseasoned meat.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@kadencetana

they basically be giving away the preseasoned meat 😭

♬ original sound – kadencetana

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

It might be a good idea to avoid this stuff…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter