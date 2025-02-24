Truck Driver Couldn’t Use Her Sun Visor Without Blocking The Camera In Her Truck, So She Decided Not To Drive When The Sun Would Be In Her Eyes

If you’re driving a vehicle during certain hours of the day, you might find the sun blaring right through your windshield. Thank goodness for sun visors, right?

I Made Freight Late Because You Couldn’t Compromise So a few years ago I got back into truck driving after my daughter was around 2-3 years old. There weren’t many companies who would take someone that had been out of the game that long, so I had to settle on one of the bigger companies. What a mistake that was.

This truck has cameras.

Before this I had no issues as a professional truck driver, with having driver facing (or inward facing) cameras. I don’t do anything illegal or stupid behind the wheel, so it didn’t matter. It does now.

She wasn’t able to use the visor to block the sun.

This company had stuck the camera that faced inwards and outwards along the area where the visor would cover the windshield. As most things like this happen, it was a “recordable offense” to have the visor not only block our the sun from laser beaming me in the face, but having the visor down blocked the camera. I got calls about it constantly.

She got the same answer every time she asked for help.

I asked them what I should do. Don’t cover the camera. But the sun limits my vision. Don’t cover the camera.

She tried asking them to move the camera. Same answer.

I can’t stick anything on the windshield to block the sun, this is unsafe. What do you want me to do? Dont block the camera. Can you move it somewhere else? No. How am I supposed to see during sunrise and sunset hours? Don’t block the camera.

She decided not to drive during sunrise and sunset.

It came down to them threatening my job (and livelihood) that if I blocked the camera one more time, they’d to remotely deactivate the truck and force me out with a local police escort. So. I started to find nice safe places to stop every single early morning and evening when I was driving, where the sun would come through the windshield. My dispatcher (understanding of a man that he is) asked me why loads were being late and why I was stopping so frequently for so many hours. So I told him.

Her dispatcher tried to help.

Safety wouldn’t compromise and I can’t freaking see out the window with the sun laser beaming me in the face. I’m not crashing into someone because a camera is being blocked when i haven’t done anything to warrant this kind of abuse. I apologized to him but told him this would continue. He was able to schedule loads out to where I had the stopping time, but ultimately they fired me anyway after 5 months.

Now she works for a better, safer company.

Bonus… I was told I was unsafe, stupid, shouldn’t drive a truck, should find work that fits a woman better, and that I wouldn’t be hireable anywhere, even in those sketchy second chance companies where the pay, equipment and safety is crap. Jokes on them. After 2 years of running for a company that treats me like I’m a human being and not some seat warming robot, 4 of their little company trucks have been seen by little ole me in the ditch or median on i29 this year after a two day winter storm. My truck? Still running. Currently waiting on unload.

