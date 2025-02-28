Twin Sister Planned A Joint Birthday Party At The Last Minute, But Her Sister Chose To Honor A Longstanding Tradition With Her Boyfriend Instead

Birthdays are about making memories, but they’re not always good ones.

When one twin sister’s spontaneous party conflicts with the other’s long-planned trip with her boyfriend, one choice could turn a birthday tradition into a birthday betrayal.

AITA for going on a trip with my boyfriend this year for my (and twin sister’s) birthday instead of attending my sister’s party? Me and my twin sister’s birthday is coming up, and she’s throwing a party. I love her, but my boyfriend and I have a tradition of celebrating my birthday separately. Every year, we go on a trip just the two of us to celebrate my birthday, and it’s something we’ve been doing for a while now.

This year, the timing got a little complicated. My sister announced her party and the date kind of last-minute, but at the same time, my boyfriend had already booked our trip for the same weekend.

I had already committed to him, and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for months. My sister didn’t really plan ahead for her party this year, and I didn’t want to back out on my boyfriend at this point.

When I told my sister about the trip and said I wouldn’t be able to make it to her party, she was upset.

She said it was hurtful that I’d prioritize my boyfriend over her, especially since we’re twins and we’ve always celebrated birthdays together in the past. I get where she’s coming from, but I don’t want to cancel the trip now.

I’m feeling torn because I don’t want to hurt my sister’s feelings, but I’ve already given my word to my boyfriend. I don’t want to make it seem like I’m choosing him over my sister, but I also don’t want to break the tradition we’ve had for years. So, AITA for not going to my sister’s birthday party because of the trip with my boyfriend?

Couldn’t her sister just choose a different day for a joint celebration?

The sister really should have planned ahead a bit more here.

Shouldn’t a joint party require joint coordination?

No one should have to choose between love and loyalty on their special day.

