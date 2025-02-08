Unruly Customer Yelled At A Fast Food Employee, So The Employee Made Sure His Burger Was Not The Way He Wanted It
Folks, I’m gonna level with you: if you act like a jerk to a restaurant worker or a bartender, you’re not gonna get good service!
In fact, they’re gonna do everything in their power to make sure you have a bad experience so you hopefully won’t go back again.
Check out how this fast food worker got some petty revenge on a customer who was acting like a real jerk.
Don’t be rude to restaurant workers!
“I worked drive thru at a fast food restaurant when I was a teen.
To this day, I remember someone coming through ordering a bacon cheeseburger and shouting “AND I WANT THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!”
How rude!
Nothing polite – just yelling and demanding.
It was late so I was also making the sandwiches, and I found the soggiest piece of bacon we had and threw that on the burger.
Here you go!
As I handed this jerk the bag, he shouted again, “IS THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!”
And I shouted back “YES!”
He called the manager later to complain, and I admitted I did it deliberately because the customer was so rude.
I was not fired.”
They were both rude!
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
That guy was in for a surprise!
