Unruly Customer Yelled At A Fast Food Employee, So The Employee Made Sure His Burger Was Not The Way He Wanted It

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, I’m gonna level with you: if you act like a jerk to a restaurant worker or a bartender, you’re not gonna get good service!

In fact, they’re gonna do everything in their power to make sure you have a bad experience so you hopefully won’t go back again.

Check out how this fast food worker got some petty revenge on a customer who was acting like a real jerk.

Don’t be rude to restaurant workers!

“I worked drive thru at a fast food restaurant when I was a teen.

To this day, I remember someone coming through ordering a bacon cheeseburger and shouting “AND I WANT THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!”

How rude!

Nothing polite – just yelling and demanding.

It was late so I was also making the sandwiches, and I found the soggiest piece of bacon we had and threw that on the burger.

Here you go!

As I handed this jerk the bag, he shouted again, “IS THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!”

And I shouted back “YES!”

He called the manager later to complain, and I admitted I did it deliberately because the customer was so rude.

I was not fired.”

They were both rude!

That guy was in for a surprise!

