Unwelcome Odors Took Over Their Bathroom, So Woman Debated Banning Her Husband’s Business Partner From Using It

When a business partner’s bathroom visits leave behind a lingering odor, one woman finds herself considering drastic measures to put an end to the smells.

WIBTA if I told my partner his friend can’t use our home bathroom anymore? My (26F) partner (30M) has two friends and business partners (also 30M) who come to our house a few times a week to work, hold meetings, etc. The office they use is downstairs and has a bathroom, which is also our only common-area bathroom. Nine times out of ten, my partner and I are the ones using this bathroom, and it’s the only bathroom other guests use when they visit.

Every time one of these guys comes over, our bathroom smells like a fishy sewer for days afterward. Every. Single. Time. We keep re-caulking the toilet, but it doesn’t even matter because the next time he comes over, it’s back.

Both of these men are significantly heavier than us, but one of them lived with us for the better part of a year, and we never had this issue. Friend #2 must be doing something extra on the toilet that’s causing this, right??

My partner feels uncomfortable saying anything to him about it (understandably), but we are both disgusted even standing in our own bathroom. It feels dirty and nauseating, and it takes days for the smell to fade.

WIBTA if I banned him from using our home bathroom? WIBTA if I put a sign up in the bathroom indirectly addressing the issue? This all feels ridiculous for my own home bathroom, but I’m at a loss.

