Walmart Customer Wanted To Return Items She Bought From Their App, But She Had Nothing But Trouble

Walmart is one of the most popular stores in the world because their prices are low and they are typically good about taking returns.

This TikToker recently tried to return an item she bought through their app, however, and it did not go well.

She explains what happened in a video where she says, “Count your days, Walmart. I went in to return an in-app purchase, yup, black Friday sales.”

She continues to explain what happened. She went into the local Walmart and, “I show them my app, I picked them up in drive up, I started a return in my app, I showed them the bar code, they go to scan it and they said ‘sorry. sorry, we can’t find them.'”

How can they not find them, it is in their own app!

She continues to argue with them for a bit, but they say they can’t find the purchase in the system. She goes on to say, “They said that this is not the first time that this has happened with the big ticket purchase. They couldn’t scan it to get it to return. There were like three different managers involved.”

That is insane, this type of return should be quick and easy.

Fortunately, things worked out for her, for now at least. She said, “Finally, somebody just refunded me my money, but still in the app it says that I still didn’t return them.”

Walmart needs to get its systems fixed.

At least she got her money back.

@karcard They opened the sealed bags and even walked me through the return process in the app before telling me it wasnt scannable 🫠 ♬ original sound – Cardy

Walmart should fix this issue fast.

