February 6, 2025 at 6:49 pm

‘What is going on?’ – Shopper Got Grossed Out By What She Found In Her Box Of Barilla Pasta

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Well, I can’t say that I’ve ever seen this before…

A TikTokker named Leighton posted a video and showed viewers why she got pretty grossed out when she opened a box of Barilla pasta that she was planning on cooking.

Source: TikTok/@leighton742

Leighton poured the pasta out of the box onto a plate and it definitely looked like something was amiss.

She said, “What is going on? This is a new box of pasta. What is this? Why is it like that, Devin? Is there something in the box?”

Source: TikTok/@leighton742

The other person told Leighton that there was nothing else in the box and she said, “Why is it like that? What does that mean?”

Yuck!

Source: TikTok/@leighton742

Check out the video.

@leighton742

@barilla i trusted you. #fail #pasta #macandcheese #why #pastatiktok #recipe

♬ original sound – Leighton

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual asked a question.

Source: TikTok/@leighton742

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@leighton742

And this TikTok user thinks they know what happened…

Source: TikTok/@leighton742

Whatever you do, don’t eat the pasta!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter