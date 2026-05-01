Customer Asked A Store To Hold Cookie Packs For Her, But Got Upset When Employees Couldn’t Reserve Them

Oftentimes taking mean decisions in the heat of the moment can haunt people back!

This grocery store worker shares how he didn’t hold cookies for a customer and later bought and ate them.

Check out the full story.

I snatched a customer’s cookies I (20m) work customer service at a grocery store. It’s really busy right now for the holidays and answering the phones is a pain. Today a lady (in her 50s?) called and my coworker (19f) answered.

This is where it gets tricky…

The lady was looking for some specific cookies and my coworker said she’d transfer the call to another department and the lady told her something like ‘stop I didn’t finish’ (in a rude way) and told her something basic about where to find it. We looked for it in the aisle and we saw there were 2 left, went back, told her the price and she said ‘can you put them aside?’ we told her we don’t put things aside as per policy (people take advantage of us, basically) and she insisted we did and wanted us to make an exception. We said no and she said she’d come in. She called 3 hours later and another coworker picked up (40f).

UH OH…

The lady said she’d spoken to someone earlier who put cookies aside for her, coworker 2 looked and couldn’t find them, and then the lady said ‘yeah she said she wasn’t allowed.’ Coworker 2 said we didn’t put them aside in that case. The lady insisted to talk to someone ‘who could help.’ Coworker 2 gave me the call and I (knowing the situation) said AS THE PREVIOUS PEOPLE HAVE SAID, no we cannot put anything aside. All this time she was rude over the phone so me and coworker 1 said **** it and we bought the cookies bc we were tired and annoyed of work and sick of this lady in general The lady drove down (15 minutes) away and we played dumb and pretended like someone else bought them.

You can sense where this is going…

She said how unfair it was how we couldn’t put something aside for her even for 20 minutes (even though it had been 3 hours since she first called). We explained that popular items had to be first come first served out of fairness, she said smth about how it’s her friends favorite and she wanted them for Christmas and we’re the only store within an hour’s drive who stocks them. She also implied the girl she spoke with on the phone didn’t know how to do her job, to which coworker 1 replied ‘oh that was me’ and the lady started acting nicer.

Now she’s confused about the whole thing…

Anyway, she left empty handed and we ate the cookies but I’m looking back on it right now and I feel bad because I’m not usually this petty and it’s Christmas time so it makes me feel bad. Once I felt bad seeing her in person it was too late to magically find an extra box of them. Me and coworker 1 have convinced ourselves that she was rude enough to justify this and if she hadn’t lied to each of us on the phone to get her way, we wouldn’t have even thought about doing this. Even then, I feel bad because these cookies obviously meant more to her than me.

OUCH! That’s a stingy situation!

How come the customer didn’t pre-plan a gift so important?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows Christmas falls on the same date every time!

This user would have been pettier!

This user shares a bad customer experience!

This user knows customers don’t get to cry over small things.

This user understands that the cookies aren’t that big of a deal.

Somebody here needs to move on!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.