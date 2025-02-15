When It Was Time To Take The Food Out Of The Oven, Another Person In The Kitchen Got Annoyed At The Interruption In Conversation

What’s more important, not burning your food or looking at social media?

In today’s story, one person is cooking, when another person wants to show them an Instagram reel.

This shouldn’t have caused drama, but it did.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA getting my food out of the oven while being spoken to This one is so trivial that I wouldn’t really call anyone a jerk here, just curious to get opinions on who was being unreasonable. I was waiting in the kitchen while I prepared some food in the oven when someone came over to me and wanted to show some instagram reel.

It was time to take the food out of the oven.

We probably got 5 seconds in before the oven timer beeped, so I asked for a moment to take my food out. The response I got was “you can’t even give me 30 seconds?” I replied “you can’t give me one?”. They then walked off in a mood… I didn’t pursue it.

Not burning your food is more important than watching an Instagram reel.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The Instagram reel can wait.

Who interrupted whom???

This person does the same thing.

The food is the priority.

Can you sense the sarcasm?

Instagram is not nearly as important as eating.

Or burning the house down.

