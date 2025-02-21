When Teachers Failed To Protect Two Girls From Bullies At School, Their Older Cousins Took Matters Into Their Own Hands

Bullying is a big problem in many areas, and it is at least in part because bullies can get away with it most of the time.

What would you do if you were a kid and while you were playing at recess, several older boys beat you up and hurt you?

That is what happened to the little girls in this story, but luckily they had some great older cousins who took revenge.

Check it out.

The Time I Got Jumped 😩 My parents had separated for the second time and my mom and I moved in with my great grandma and cousins. All together there were 21 of us in the house. For a while I was “the house baby” until my little cousin came along who is four years younger than me. However, everyone still doted on me and loved me dearly. I had a best friend at school named Bridget. I remember she was very light skinned and her mom would always do her hair in three or four long ponytails with hair barrettes at the ends. One day during recess Bridget and I were making mudpies on the ground when five older boys approached us. Without cause they started hitting and kicking us. They pulled our hair.

How terrible.

I remember Bridget screaming as they pulled the barrette from one of her ponytails. They slapped us and shoved us into the dirt. I looked around crying and the teacher was just watching with a blank expression on her face. She looked lifeless almost. If she wasn’t breathing she would have looked deceased. She didn’t say anything as we cried all the way into the class. My older male cousin picked me up and I was still weeping. He asked me what had happened and I gave him a brief overview of events. Usually, he would talk to me the whole ride home but he was clearly angry and remained silent. I got to my great grandma’s house and walked in dusty and disheveled crying like a little punk. My great grandma’s eyes went wide as she looked at me. Great Grandma: CHILD, WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?! Me crying like a punk: I got beat up! 😭 All 20 members including my mom listened to me recount my story. They all grew angry as they whispered among themselves. My mom was furious the teacher did nothing and said she would make an appointment to speak with her immediately.

This sounds like a lovely family.

I was cleaned up, my hair was combed, I was hugged and kissed by multiple family members, given $2 by my great grandma to go to the corner store with my older kid and tween cousins for some snacks. I returned to school the next day nervous for recess, it was a Friday. As recess rolled around Bridget and I huddled together by a tree keeping a eye out for our attackers. Suddenly, I heard the familiar voices of my older tween male cousin and two tween female cousins. Cousins: Hey (my name)! Me: Hi, what are y’all doing here? Cousins: We came to pick you up. Where are those boys that hurt you yesterday? Bridget and I pointed to the boys who were roughhousing together some feet away. My cousins walked over and grabbed them. They put them in headlocks, jacked them up by the collars shaking them vigorously and shoved them into the dirt as they had done us the day before.

What is wrong with these teachers?

Once again the teacher just watched on like a lifeless body 😑. My cousins threatened the boys that they would be back if they ever touched me again. They cried and said they wouldn’t. We all went home where they proceeded to take me back to the corner store for more snacks followed by more hugs and kisses. My cousins were and are great! The thing is the adults in the house all looked pleased when my cousins admitted their recess activities.

A little fear did them good.

That Monday the boys approached us with a half apology saying they were afraid of my brother and sisters. I replied in terrible English. Me: Them ain’t my brother and sisters, those my cousins and they said if you touch me again they’ll beat you again. They never touched me again.

That was really great of the cousins to stick up for family like that.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, never hurt a loved one.

This person says protecting family is a sacred duty.

Great job cousins!

Every family should be like that.

Sadly, that is most victims.

Great job sticking up for family.

It’s gotta be done.

