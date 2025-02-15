Cashier Was Belittled By A Customer For Checking His Signature, So He Made A Comment To Show Him How Small He Was

In the early days of companies accepting credit cards, it was often necessary to verify signatures to ensure it was the right person.

What would you do if the customer you were helping was rude to you because you were just doing your job?

That is what happened to the cashier in this story experienced, so he said something that really shut the customer up fast.

Try and belittle me for doing my job, I’ll show you how small you are. So this story takes place many years ago. In the big box Home improvement store I worked at I truly made myself a jack of all trades and then spent some time helping out as a cashier. Credit card culture wasn’t a much different beast that it is today.

It was a much simpler time for technology.

No slick point of sale systems that you can just tap your payment against and smartphones didn’t even exist yet. You just handed your credit card to the cashier, they swiped it on their keyboard, and after you signed the slip you got your credit card back. At this point it was technically expected that the cashier would compare the signature to verify that you were dealing with the authorized user. That said, let me be Frank, most wage slaves did not, but I was always a little bit more go above and beyond, was concerned about that security. I actually wrote CID on my own cards and was more than happy to display my ID at the time to prevent myself for being taken advantage of and so I gave that same consideration to my customers.

Why are some customers like this?

One day a particular customer decided to be a jerk, I was doing my check on the signatures. Now this check never took a long time It’s basically three to five seconds of looking for like characteristics.

Seems simple enough.

Big loops here squiggles here crosses the T in the same ways just a few quick basics you see a few matching characteristics call it a day and move on. But this dude bro was not happy with this. So he decides to throw out the line “what do you think you are, some kind of cop?”

Wow, I bet he felt bad.

Now being the quick-witted guy that I am, I just instantly responded with: “nope, quit the academy after my dad got killed in the line of duty.” Finish checking the signature for a second or two handed the card and the receipt back to the customer and wished him a nice day enjoying the embarrassed red-faced expression as he silently sulked out of the store. Now I started ringing up the next customer and the rest of my line was silent and as soon as I saw the guy clear the doors and they closed behind him in my peripheral, I let the rest of the line know.

Well that’s good to hear.

“Dad’s a mechanic, he’s fine, we had lunch last week” and got a few relieved breaths and the occasional chuckle. Nothing too serious but it still felt good making the guy regret his obnoxiousness.

I bet that shut the guy up and hopefully taught him to be a little nicer.

