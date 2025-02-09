Employee Got Yelled At For Touching A Coworker’s Files, So He Stopped Getting Them For Her And It Led To Her Getting Fired For Not Doing Her Work

While at work, most people end up getting into the habit of doing little things to help out their coworkers.

What would you do if a co-worker who you had been grabbing files for yelled at you for ‘touching her stuff’?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he stopped getting her files, leading her to get fired.

Check it out.

Don’t touch your documents? Ok, I’ll let it pile up for you. I’ve been working in a company for about 8 months now. My job starts with me walking in admin, picking up a few documents that I’ll need to work on for most part of the day, go back to my cubicle and actually work on those documents. The chick on the cubicle next to me is kind of a “senior” because she has been doing this job for the past 4 years. She was the one that trained me to do the job.

Since Day 2 of my job, I’ve had the habit of picking her documents and neatly place it on her desk. I always show up before her (I need to be there from 8:30am, she gets in at 9am) so I didn’t really realize (nor care) that she didn’t know it was me every morning bringing her documents. Fast forward to mid-April. We barely speak to each other, she was just nice during my first week of training and after that it was exclusively business. I am fine with that, I still brought her documents every morning except one day (about three weeks ago) I mixed up my own documents with hers. She asked me how did this get in here to which I casually reply, “Oh must have mixed them when I brought them this morning” to which she blew up on me.

She literally shouted at me to “never touch her stuff again.” I felt my body going completely cold due to how she kept going on for at least two minutes before she dumped my document on my desk. Never again, I told myself. I should have gone to HR or something but I did nothing. The next day, I picked my stuff and went to my cubicle. She showed up half hour later with nothing on her desk, I thought she was going to pick it but she did not. I’m guessing she assumed no document = no work. Around 1PM a clerk from admin came and gave her one document, saying “it’s urgent”. She worked on it for a few hours and it was time to go home.

For the next few weeks, almost every morning she’d just be sitting and browsing Facebook and stuff till some clerk shows up with “important/urgent document”. Little did she know that the ones not deem “urgent” were being piled in admin. Today, everything blew up on her. It was around 11:30am and the manager of our department walked to her desk with a pile of documents. He was closely followed behind with a clerk who was carrying an equally large stack. “What the heck is this? What I’m I paying you for?” Her face was completely blank. I listened to the brief exchange; the manager was listing down all the lost revenue that happened because of her and asked her to follow him to his office. I was feeling sooooo good! At noon I went out to grab lunch. It’s only about 1.30pm that she returned, grabbed her bag and left without saying anything.

Was she fired? Based on the type of work I do, I wouldn’t be surprise if she was fired (if indeed she didn’t take care of all those docs). When I got back home, I received a letter saying I landed a job that paid much better (its my dream job) than the current one. So, I don’t mind sharing this story here that could possibly identify me because this situation is very specific. I did nothing wrong and tomorrow I’ll be handing my two weeks notice anyway.

