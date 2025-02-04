When This Person’s Fiancés Neglectful Mom Passed, They Were Ready To Support Their Partner At Least, They Were Until A $10,000 Bill Came Due

When you lose a family member, things can get extremely difficult.

Not only are you grieving, there are all kinds of affairs to get into order: including the funeral.

And if there’s one thing that we don’t talk about enough when it comes to funerals, it’s just how much they can cost.

The person in this story has found out exactly that; and their fiancé is expecting them to settle the bill.

AITA for not paying for my fiancé’s mom’s funeral? I am 31, and my 35-year-old fiancé’s mother recently passed. She was never really in his life (she abandoned him at birth) and l’ve only met her one time in the eight years we’ve been together. Recently, she had come back into his life and they were on civil terms.

We got news from the hospital that she had passed, and they immediately wanted to know what funeral home we wanted to send her to. Of course, my fiancé decided that he’s obligated to figure all of this out, since his other siblings are MIA or incarcerated. I recommended to him we just do something simple and keep it on the cheaper side since no one else will be helping financially. He doesn’t have any savings, and she didn’t have any kind of life/burial insurance.

Today he surprised me after work with a $10k bill that he expected me to pay the majority of out of my savings, because he can’t afford it. I will admit that I did help pay for his dad’s cremation several years ago, but it wasn’t near the cost of what he’s wanting to do now. We recently moved into a more expensive apartment, and at this point a $10,000 funeral is just not on the table, but he won’t budge. AITA?

This person has been forced into an impossible situation by their fiancé.

It’s awful, but that’s on her – not on her son’s partner who only ever met her once.

Let’s see what the people of Reddit made of this.

There is one thing that is quite clear: there is no way that this person should be forking out $10,000 for the funeral.

It’s totally unreasonable of their fiancé to demand it – grief or no grief.

