Widow Lost Everything To Her Greedy Sister-In-Law, So She Made Sure To Get Her Payback…Thirty Years Later

Life has a way of evening the score, even if it takes a few decades.

A widow who once lost everything to a greedy relative found herself with a chance to tip the scales back in her direction.

Read on for a tale of betrayal, greed and a family inheritance gone all wrong!

My Sister in Law….. My sister-in-law, after a fifteen-year marriage, ended up with all our belongings. My husband had died, and I was in Mexico with our two children. I was trying to get back home before our rent was due to keep our house. We were between selling our 40-acre ranch and buying a new place.

She knew that her sister-in-law couldn’t be trusted.

Anyway, I KNEW if I didn’t get back and pay, it would be bad. So, the car breaks down in Navajo, Mexico. My kids and I stay there for three days until I can get a bus home.

Unfortunately, her suspicions were confirmed.

Too late — on the exact date I was supposed to be there, my mother and my sister-in-law go to my house and take everything. I was keeping my mother’s cherished possessions for her — a lot of boxes, a rocking chair, etc. My sister-in-law tells my mother that she will keep those things in her barn until she can come get them all.

This really hurt.

So, in the end, my sister-in-law rips my mom off of her possessions and gets everything we owned.

Since we had our own business, there were many things worth money. My sister-in-law will not even give my kids, her niece and nephew, their clothes and toys.

The sister-in-law continues to play the rest of her family dirty.

She sells everything and starts her own business selling pet supplies. That business is still running 34 years later, now operated by her son. My father-in-law did make her send us some things back to California where we were.

She sent things like the bottom of a fondue pot and a box of Tupperware lids that didn’t match anything.

So finally, she decides to enact revenge on her lousy sister-in-law… years later.

Anyway, here is my petty revenge.

Thirty-four years later, my 76-year-old sister-in-law has had a stroke. Her children will not help her at all in her large, beautiful house on 13 acres.

So her sister-in-law reaches out to her and her daughter for help…

She asked my daughter to come down, 100 miles away, to help her clean the house and horse stalls. My daughter was deciding if she’d do it. I helped convince her not to. Do you think I was being naughty there?

This revenge, however understated, was much deserved.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions.

This commenter has an interesting idea.

Even her own children seem to have a problem with her.

This revenge may have been petty, but not petty enough in this commenter’s eyes.

Some debts are settled with money, but others are settled with time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.