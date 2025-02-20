Woman Agrees To Be Her Friend’s Bridesmaid In Her Hometown Wedding, But Now The Wedding Is Overseas And She Can’t Afford To Attend

Someone you love getting married is a huge occasion.

So naturally, we do everything we can to be by their side.

But for the woman in this story, the wedding – which just keeps getting bigger and bigger – is leaving her out-priced, so she has to pull out to protect her own finances.

She tells the bride in good time, but is not prepared for the way that her friend responds.

Read on to find out how this woman was made to feel like the bad guy.

AITA for dropping out of my friend’s wedding for not having the money? My friend is getting married next summer. She asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding months ago, and of course I said yes. Months go by and my friend is planning this wedding – and then she tells me a week ago that they have decided to get married in Italy. I was happy and excited for her obviously.

Read on to see how the wedding plans caused issues between the friends.

We talked about the dates, accommodations and everything we needed for this wedding, and I discovered that I could not afford to travel for this wedding. I told her that I didn’t have the money to travel to Italy. She immediately began screaming at me, telling me “You agreed to be a part of this wedding so figure it out.”

Yikes! Let’s see how the woman responded to her friend’s demands.

I explained to her that when we talked about her wedding before she got engaged it was going to be a small wedding in our hometown, now it has turned into something bigger that I just can’t afford. She then told me to work more hours or even move back in with my parents so you don’t have to pay rent and make it to this wedding. She said that I already agreed to be in this wedding, so I can’t back out. Then she said, “All my other bridesmaids are coming so why can’t you?”

Read on to find out how she felt about this.

I felt horrible for it but I told her I had to drop out of being in her wedding as it was expensive to travel, find accommodations, and pay for my dress. All of it added up was too much for my budget. She hung up on me and about 10 minutes later her fiancé called me and asked me why I was being a horrible friend. Her parents messaged me, along with the rest of her bridal party telling me that I shouldn’t have backed out of this wedding and should just have found a way to get the money necessary for this wedding. AITA?

First of all, agreeing to be a bridesmaid is not a binding commitment.

Secondly, playing such a role in a friend’s wedding should not put anyone in financial ruin.

It’s hard to believe that anyone could treat their friend this way, instead of trying to empathize with their situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this.

This person agreed and was appalled by the bride’s attitude.

And other’s called out the bride’s unreasonable expectations.

While this Redditor pointed out that everyone else was complicit in the bride’s poor choices too.

As a bride, you need to understand that by having a destination wedding, the number of guests who attend is going to be considerably lower.

And this might affect the bridal party too.

If she is this insistent that her friend be a bridesmaid, she should be supporting her financially, not turning everyone against her.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.