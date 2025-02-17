Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend Only To Find Out That The News Became Gossip At Her Friend’s Bridal Shower, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Friend’s Wedding

Deciding to breakup with someone you love can be a heart wrenching decision, one that takes a lot of thought and one that you might need a lot of time to process.

In today’s story, one woman makes the bold decision to breakup with her boyfriend for the good of her own happiness, but she wasn’t too happy when she found out how her friend reacted to the breakup.

Now she isn’t sure if she wants to be friends with this friend anymore.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for backing out of my friend’s wedding after she gossiped about my breakup? My ex-boyfriend and I had been dating for six years and living together for 3. l’ve been unhappy in our relationship for the past few months and finally decided it was time to break up with him. I broke up with him last week, and it’s been extremely painful ever since. There have been a lot of tears and conversations, and trying to navigate moving out on top of everything has been awful. For context, I love my ex very much, but I felt breaking up was my only choice if I wanted to be happy as things were not getting better.

The real story starts with a bridal shower.

On to the story! One of my friends had a bridal shower this weekend, and I could not be more excited for her. My ex-boyfriend and I have been good friends with this person and their fiancé — we have even gone on vacations together. My friend is aware of my break-up and has seen first hand how much I have agonized over this decision.

Her breakup was the hot topic of conversation at the bridal shower.

When I arrived at her bridal shower yesterday and started greeting other guests, I quickly realized that somehow everyone in the room already knew about my breakup. Throughout the night, I was approached by multiple people, even ones I barely know, who offered their condolences, told me they were “proud” of me, asked how my apartment search was going, and prompted me for details about my breakup and impending move. The MOH even pushed for details multiple times in front of the bride’s family, even though I was very clearly trying to navigate away from the subject. The whole night felt like one of those scenes in high school when you walk into a room and notice people looking at you as if they’ve just been whispering about you.

She felt even worse about the situation when she got home.

I played it off as best I could and tried to change the subject whenever possible. Apart from that, I would say the evening went fine and everyone had a lovely time celebrating the bride. However, since getting home yesterday, I can’t help but feel really betrayed.

It feels like an invasion of privacy.

It feels like my friend used my painful breakup as gossip and shared it with a lot of people who shouldn’t know my personal business, especially since I’m not close with them in any way. Both my ex and I are real people with real feelings and our pain shouldn’t be used as party gossip. I’ve also started receiving texts from people who attended the party, informing me that they’ve “heard” what happened and asking how I’m doing. While I understand their intentions are positive, this feels very invasive.

She might’ve overreacted.

These are her friends, not mine. I would have understood her sharing this with her partner or even a close mutual friend of ours, but this was much bigger than that. I texted her today and told her I could no longer be her bridesmaid or friend. Both her and the MOH think I overreacted. Now I’m second guessing my decision and worried I was too rash — I just simply can’t imagine treating a friend this way when they feel so vulnerable. AITA?

The bride really shouldn’t have used the breakup as something to gossip about.

That’s not cool. I’d be upset too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Maybe it wasn’t gossip?

It was definitely gossip!

Ditch the friend.

Here’s a suggested response to anyone who texts asking about the breakup.

The bride should’ve kept her mouth shut.

The bride doesn’t sound like a good friend.

She might be better off without her.

