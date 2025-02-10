New Mom Goes To The Gym To Escape The Craziness Of Her Life With Toddlers At Home, But When A New Woman Joins Her Gym It Turns Her Once Tranquil Space Upside Down

Sometimes when you have toddlers, life can get a little overwhelming.

So it can be good to have a happy place – somewhere you can get away to, toddler free, for a bit of me time and a welcome moment of serenity.

For the woman in this story, that place is the gym.

But now a new girl is threatening the tranquility of her place, so she decided she needed to take action.

AITA for asking someone to use headphones at the gym? The gym is my happy place. Specifically, the nice quiet sauna where I read (there is a sign up about refraining from phone calls/respecting the quiet time of others) and also the shower where I get peace and quiet away from my toddlers. Anyways, three days in a row now this super sweet girl who just joined is BLASTING country music. Obnoxiously loud. Singing along in the shower. Skipping songs in the middle which for some reason annoys me more.

The past two days I waited patiently for her to finish and leave, but she also stays and does the same thing during her skin care routine in the mirror, it’s like a full 30 minutes. So today I very politely asked her if she could bring headphones next time. She was nice but confused “do you not like the style of music/what about it is bothering you???”

I let her know that the style of music wouldn’t matter, I just genuinely look forward to silence in the sauna and shower. I let her know that I almost didn’t say anything for fear of being mean… but I’m practicing respectfully using my voice. She hurried up and left, now I feel like she’s gonna go home and cry. AITA?

