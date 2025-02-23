Woman Has A Very Long List Of Must Haves When It Comes To Dating, But She Also Really Wants To Get Married And Have Kids, So Her Friend Tells Her She’s A Bit Unrealistic

Dating can be tough, but in order to find the right person, as they say, you have to kiss a lot of frogs.

In today’s story, a woman tells us about her best friend who desperately wants to find the man of her dreams, but she might be dreaming if she thinks a man is going to check off everything on her must have list.

Is she expecting too much?

Let’s read the full story to find out.

AITA for telling my (32F) best friend (32F) that her dating standards are unrealistic? My best friend—let’s call her “Elle”—and I have been close for 10ish years, and during that time, she’s been in a couple of relationships but has been single for a few years now. Amongst our friends, Elle is the only unmarried one. She’s made it clear that she’s unhappy with being single, sincerely hopes to get into a serious relationship, and get married sooner rather than later. I can understand her frustrations, especially since she’s the only single friend, wants kids someday, and so on.

Elle was set up with a friend of a friend.

About a month ago, Elle told me that she intends to be more proactive with dating this year and asked if I had anyone to introduce her to. Unfortunately, I don’t, but another friend mentioned knowing a great guy (who I happen to have met before) who’s single, and looking for something serious. Elle was introduced (via text) to the guy, and they soon started talking on the phone.

Elle is very particular about the type of man she wants to date.

Elle says he has a lot of “good attributes” (e.g. very educated, high salary) but she finds him completely unattractive because they’re the same height (he’s 5’7″ and she’s 5’7″) and because of his darker skin tone. I tried to convince her that his height and looks shouldn’t take precedence over his personality, but this soon led to a major revelation on her dating standards that left me completely dumbfounded. Elle told me that she’s only interested in men who, in her words, is an “8 or better” (looks-wise), taller than her when she’s wearing heels, of a certain complexion, ideally no beard, has advanced degrees, making over $100k/year, doesn’t have kids, and is currently attending church every week or every other week.

Elle also plans to have an important conversation before agreeing to date anyone.

But the big kicker that got me was that she insists that she’s unwilling to date a man (like…go out on dates) who won’t commit to waiting until marriage for intimacy. Yes, she’s religious but she’s not innocent and has been intimate in all past relationships. According to Elle, this is a conversation that should be had before even the first date, and if the guy isn’t firmly agreeing, it’s a no-go. When I challenged her thoughts and logic on this, she got increasingly upset.

Elle is mad at her for thinking her standards are too high.

I told her that I think she’s asking for a very tall order, making “dating” harder than it should be. I’m not saying she should compromise on her religious values, but I am trying to tell her that she should be more open-minded about her criteria because she’s looking for a one in a million guy, while also prematurely shutting down and shutting out some potentially great guys because of their income and/or height. Elle is now furious at me and says I’m not being a supportive friend. She says that I don’t understand her faith and am being something of a Debbie Downer. AITA?

Elle is certainly going to have a hard time finding anyone to date with this huge list of criteria.

Maybe she needs to hire a professional matchmaker who can screen potential dates for her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Just play along.

This person thinks she’s awful.

She will most likely never find what she’s looking for.

This does sound racist.

A true friend wouldn’t say “I told you so.”

There are only a few people in the world who could pull this off.

She’ll probably be single forever.

But maybe that’s what’s best for everyone.

